Added : A welcome message for new players (It will show up once after updating this patch)
Added : Epic Store Item [Bribes for IEH1]
Added : Help [Shop]
Added : Hard Reset button in settings tab
Added : IEH2 Playtest Bonus in settings tab (The button is only available once. So if you wanna receive them during the playtest, please keep in mind that. It is basically only for real release though.)
Balanced : Removed Hero Level's increment limit 30 for offline bonus
Balanced : Buffed reward EXP of quests that are unlocked at hero level 100 or lower
Balanced : Some tutorial quests now have blessings as reward
Fixed : The disassemble box didn't show correct amount of Gold when you have gold gain multipliers
Fixed : When you start a battle at wave 1, skill cooldowns will now reset
Fixed : You could sometimes wrongly go to another area while you are trying challenge
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
IEH2 Playtest [ver. 0.3.1.3]
