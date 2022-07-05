Howdy Folks!
Hope everyone applicable had a happy and healthy 4th of July. I moved to a new apartment a couple months ago and now have a great view of the fireworks. One of the many benefits. 🙂
In other news, patch update 33.3 adds a new notification and fixes up some issues. Read the release notes below for all the changes and fixes.
Support & Follow Mercury Fallen Development On
Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap | Patreon
Release Notes
- Added notification for when a surface resource has been depleted
- Removed notification for vehicle mining completion
- Minor visual change to how patch notes are displayed
- Fixed: Incorrect button click audio for colonist and schedules tab buttons
- Fixed: Missing language strings for next/previous buttons in new game window. New Language Strings: newgame.footer.settings.btn, newgame.footer.crew.btn, newgame.footer.scenario.btn
- Fixed: Missing language strings for Contact & Follow and patch notes button on main menu. New Language Strings: mainmenu.patchnotes.btn, mainmenu.contact.header
- Fixed: Missing language string for global resource header. New Language String: uihudinv.header
- Fixed: Mission language string for Tracked Missions header. New Language String: uihudtrackedmissions.header.label
