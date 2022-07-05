Howdy Folks!

Hope everyone applicable had a happy and healthy 4th of July. I moved to a new apartment a couple months ago and now have a great view of the fireworks. One of the many benefits. 🙂

In other news, patch update 33.3 adds a new notification and fixes up some issues. Read the release notes below for all the changes and fixes.

Release Notes