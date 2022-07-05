Update 1.12.3 Released

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:
Additions
-
Added ability to drop all selected ammo by right clicking in the radial wheel (#1280)
-
Added barricade board sounds for damaging and breaking
-
Added client option "FOV can be altered by gameplay"
-
Added hints to loading screen
-
Added initial draw animation to 1911, Glock 17, and M92FS
-
Added new viewmodel animations to frag grenade and Deer Hunter bow
- Contributed by Silent
-
Added new viewmodel hands that match the current player model
- Models and animations contributed by Mage6614 and Silent
-
Added option for random character voice set (#1263)
-
Added server command "extendmap" for admins, temporarily extends map time limit, in minutes
-
Added validation to challenge mode results:
- Actions such as toggling cheats, changing gameplay cvars, running custom maphacks / scripts etc. will now invalidate runs
- Can be enabled with cvar "sv_challenge_validate"
- Invalid results will be rejected and not saved, this is indicated by a warning message and yellow HUD timer
Changes
-
Allow players to shove during fire mode change
-
Allow players to shove during ironsight raise / lower animation
-
Allow players to shove while carrying a prop
-
Allow players to shove while switching e-tool mode
-
Character Select now lists all voice sets when random model is selected
-
Crawlers no longer have immunity to body damage in realism mode
-
Death notices are no longer sent for NPCs other than zombies
-
Flame kills are now correctly attributed to inflicting players (e.g. from fuel canisters, chain reactions)
-
Flare gun projectiles now pass through players, when friendly fire is off
-
Gunshot suicides now play an impact sound, and interrupt voice lines
-
Improved barricade hammer responsiveness
-
Improved fire extinguisher responsiveness
-
Improved font rendering on in-game HUD text
-
Improved melee hit detection
-
Increased item share drop distance
-
Main menu buttons are now localizable
-
Main menu manual now links to community guide "A Complete Guide to NMRiH"
-
Medical item sounds are now more audible
-
More responsive targeting for item sharing, now traces nearby player hull
-
New player avoidance method:
- Players can now phase through others, and only be pushed back slightly if you stay within their collision point
- Players standing still won't be pushed away
-
Optimized item glows by removing gaussian blur when shader quality is set to low (#1038)
-
Optimized lag compensation by not adjusting players when they aren't infected (without friendly fire)
-
Players can now shove after firing a weapon (after maximum delay of 0.5 seconds)
-
Realism mode now only affects zombies (i.e. custom NPCs, birds etc. take damage as usual)
-
Reduced zombie physics object hit distance (#765)
-
Shared item no longer drops when player goes out of reach
-
Shoving no longer drains stamina when hitting the world
-
Sound fade on gunshot suicide now matches the screen fade
-
Sound pitch is now scaled by host_timescale
-
Updated the localization files
-
VGUI now uses FMOD for audio playback
Fixes
- Fixed all results being displayed as "Random Objectives" by timer HUD if server switches to challenge mode late
- Fixed "Animation doesn't play for second barricade if you try to place multiple" (#1114)
- Fixed "Animations sometimes freeze when using" (#912)
- Fixed "Autojoin causes wrong view height" (#1208)
- Fixed "Barricade point is blocked!" message not being localized
- Fixed being able to shoot through walls with a bow (#1156)
- Fixed being able to skip e-tool switch animation
- Fixed "Chainsaw always shows as full in radial" (#1222)
- Fixed "Chainsaw infinite fuel when used inside a supply drop" (#992)
- Fixed challenge mode blitz timer not beeping while in the menu
- Fixed challenge timers not being updated for players spawning late
- Fixed "Cleaver has the flashlight in the wrong hand" (#986)
- Fixed client-side death notice not appearing in console when player get killed by zombie
- Fixed common Linux crash relating to achievements
- Fixed crash when attempting to start next objective during warmup
- Fixed cvar "fov_desired" not being clamped
- Fixed demo playback icons lingering on timer HUD
- Fixed demo record and stop sounds playing improperly
- Fixed demo support's bookmark event not being logged
- Fixed demo timer overlapping with chat dialog
- Fixed "droptest" command exploit
- Fixed e-tool animation jitter on switch
- Fixed entity "logic_progress" sending messages without recipients
- Fixed event "wave_complete" being fired twice by both client / server (fixes saturated wave complete sound)
- Fixed fire mode HUD jitter
- Fixed "FireOutput server crash on objective completed" (#1129)
- Fixed flare gun explosion kills not being attributed correctly
- Fixed flickering cursor while rotating a model in character select
- Fixed flickering sprite when staring at the sun
- Fixed "Game plays greetings NG sound if supply drop comes after 1st wave" (#1181)
- Fixed gameplay altered FOV not being scaled properly on non-default settings
- Fixed "Greenlit background has incorrect aspect ratio" (#1289)
- Fixed item giving not cancelling on shove
- Fixed listen servers not being announced to master server on initial load
- Fixed "M9 world model is paired up with maglite regardless if player has maglite equipped" (#25)
- Fixed main menu music not stopping when entering a map using console
- Fixed map completion achievements being awarded if player extracts by console or script
- Fixed MapHack's connections block not working during pre-entity
- Fixed misc. issues with extraction preview camera (#1284)
- Fixed "Multiple props on moving brushes significantly degrade performance" (#1198)
- Fixed "nmrih_game_state's restartround freezing server" (#1179)
- Fixed objective text being out of position after resolution change
- Fixed players being unable to switch ironsights underwater
- Fixed "Players in join screen block spawn points" (#1299)
- Fixed "Players unable to cast vote after missing previous vote result" (#1295)
- Fixed previous map loading screen persisting on level change
- Fixed radial wheel border transparency
- Fixed rare crash involving ammo radial wheel on level change
- Fixed rare crash when holstering a grenade
- Fixed rich presence not working when initializing late
- Fixed rulesets not being listed by "change difficulty" callvote
- Fixed "Scan Out" effect on game_text (#880)
- Fixed "Server crash during lag compensation" (#1287)
- Fixed server crash with voice commands
- Fixed server-side death notices not appearing in dedicated server console when "sv_deathnotice" is enabled
- Fixed server-side Workshop maps not being removed properly when multiple servers are running in same directory
- Fixed servers with SourceTV bot showing incorrect max. players on Discord rich presence
- Fixed "Shotgun reload sound spam" (#843)
- Fixed SourceTV bot being able to join the game via "joingame" command
- Fixed sv_cheats cvar bypass by executing commands on same frame
- Fixed "sv_realism 1 does not apply to fa_winchester_1892" (#1154)
- Fixed text being truncated early in several game UI elements
- Fixed "Third person character models do not point the flashlight straight" (#1095)
- Fixed VGUI image buttons being clickable with other than left mouse button
- Fixed "Viewmodel walking animation is delayed" (#1195)
- Fixed VScript stack overflow on entity think function (#1292)
- Fixed VScript's TraceHullComplex() crashing the game (#1298)
- Fixed warning "Can't record a demo while playing a demo" being displayed on demo playback
- Fixed "Zombie died." death notice when zombies die in flames
Changes for mappers and modders
-
Added cvar "sv_wave_enable_cycle" to enable/disable wave cycles for zombie spawning
-
Added entity "env_instructor_hint"
-
Added entity "fog_volume" (#1301)
-
Added entity "point_message_multiplayer" (#1305)
-
Added game event "challenge_invalid", fired when a run is rejected during challenge mode
-
Added opt-in support for previously obsolete "OnPlayerExtracted" output on "func_nmrih_extractionzone" (#1283)
-
Added output "OnEndUse" to trigger_progress entities
-
Added outputs "OnOpen" and "OnClose" to entity "item_inventory_box"
-
Added support for bird NPCs from HL2 (npc_crow / npc_pigeon / npc_seagull)
-
Added support for cycling and crossfading main menu backgrounds
-
Added support for hand models on viewmodels
-
Added user message "ItemBoxUpdate" to inventory boxes (#1209)
-
Added zone letter override to entity "func_safe_zone"
-
Barricade boards now have a classname "nmrih_barricade_prop"
-
Ruleset: Added better support for map defined cvars (i.e. logic_ruleset)
-
Ruleset: Added "RevertCvar" to logic_ruleset and VScript, reverts given cvar to ruleset value (when available), or default
-
Ruleset: Added "Script" field for running VScript file on load
-
Ruleset: Added server command "ruleset_validate", checks if current ruleset / difficulty is modified, and prints all altered cvars
-
Ruleset: Checksum (file SHA1) is now included in "challenge_start" & "challenge_end" game events as "rs_hash" string
- Used for run validation e.g. by moderators of speedrun sites, since 1.12.3 rulesets are shipped as raw .txt, and they're trivial to edit
-
Ruleset: logic_ruleset & VScript bindings no longer flag rulesets as modified
-
Ruleset: Now handling missing rulesets more gracefully
-
Ruleset: Removed encryption, .ctx files have been converted back to readable .txt
-
Vote HUD now displays multi-option votes (#1282)
VScript
- Added CItem_InventoryBox bindings
- Added CObjectiveManager singleton
- Added function CBasePlayer::CanPickupObject()
- Added Version singleton (for version labels, build numbers, etc.)
- Included better descriptions for NMRiH player bindings
VScript updates from Mapbase
- Added CBaseCombatCharacter hook: int RelationshipPriority(entity, def) - Called when a character's relationship priority for another entity is requested. Returning a number will make the game use that priority instead of the default priority.
- Added CBaseCombatCharacter hook: int RelationshipType(entity, def) - Called when a character's relationship to another entity is requested. Returning a disposition will make the game use that disposition instead of the default relationship.
- Added function CBaseAnimating::ResetSequenceInfo()
- Added function CBaseAnimating::StudioFrameAdvance()
- Added function Entities.DisableEntityListening() - Disables the 'OnEntity' hooks.
- Added function Entities.EnableEntityListening() - Enables the 'OnEntity' hooks. This function must be called before using them.
- Added global hook: void OnEntityCreated(entity) - Called when an entity is created.
- Added global hook: void OnEntityDeleted(entity) - Called when an entity is deleted.
- Added global hook: void OnEntitySpawned(entity) - Called when an entity spawns.
Maps
nmo_rockpit
- Added over 15 occluders
- Added more hint brushes and areaportals
- Added fade out distances to some props
- Replaced fog trigger with fog_volume
- Tweaked the upper floor of the surface building
nmo_underground
- Added filter for VPhysics clip
- Added garage
- Added instructor hint for elevator's generator
- Added more spawn points for smoke grenades
- Added new key spawn point
- Fixed not being able to pick up 308 ammo in truck in elevator area
- Reworked first key location area
- Tweaked few clips
nms_camilla
- Replaced all game_text with instructors
Changed files in this update