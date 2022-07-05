Update 1.12.3 Released

An update to No More Room in Hell has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart No More Room in Hell. The major changes include:

Added server command "extendmap" for admins, temporarily extends map time limit, in minutes

Added new viewmodel hands that match the current player model

Added new viewmodel animations to frag grenade and Deer Hunter bow

Added initial draw animation to 1911, Glock 17, and M92FS

Added client option "FOV can be altered by gameplay"

Added barricade board sounds for damaging and breaking

Added ability to drop all selected ammo by right clicking in the radial wheel (#1280)

Allow players to shove during fire mode change

Allow players to shove during ironsight raise / lower animation

Allow players to shove while carrying a prop

Allow players to shove while switching e-tool mode

Character Select now lists all voice sets when random model is selected

Crawlers no longer have immunity to body damage in realism mode

Death notices are no longer sent for NPCs other than zombies

Flame kills are now correctly attributed to inflicting players (e.g. from fuel canisters, chain reactions)

Flare gun projectiles now pass through players, when friendly fire is off

Gunshot suicides now play an impact sound, and interrupt voice lines

Improved barricade hammer responsiveness

Improved fire extinguisher responsiveness

Improved font rendering on in-game HUD text

Improved melee hit detection

Increased item share drop distance

Main menu buttons are now localizable

Main menu manual now links to community guide "A Complete Guide to NMRiH"

Medical item sounds are now more audible

More responsive targeting for item sharing, now traces nearby player hull

New player avoidance method: Players can now phase through others, and only be pushed back slightly if you stay within their collision point

Players standing still won't be pushed away

Optimized item glows by removing gaussian blur when shader quality is set to low (#1038)

Optimized lag compensation by not adjusting players when they aren't infected (without friendly fire)

Players can now shove after firing a weapon (after maximum delay of 0.5 seconds)

Realism mode now only affects zombies (i.e. custom NPCs, birds etc. take damage as usual)

Reduced zombie physics object hit distance (#765)

Shared item no longer drops when player goes out of reach

Shoving no longer drains stamina when hitting the world

Sound fade on gunshot suicide now matches the screen fade

Sound pitch is now scaled by host_timescale

Updated the localization files