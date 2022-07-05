 Skip to content

GTFO update for 5 July 2022

Get the exclusive Rundown 7.0 Rise helmet

Build 9065077 · Last edited by Wendy

Rundown 7.0 Rise has been out for almost three weeks and the response from the community has been fantastic. We've been enjoying countless videos with people encountering the new danger in C1 and even the veterans have struggled in E1. As they should.

We also have rundown exclusive equipment for you, the STORAX KIMBLE MARK I Helmet, that you unlock by completing all ten main layer missions which should provide a proper challenge.

Don't miss that GTFO is 25 % off during the Steam Summer Sale, which ends on the 7th of July.

Please note that the end date is just a placeholder and doesn't mark the end of Rundown 7.0 Rise. The reward will be unlockable during the entirety of the rundown.

