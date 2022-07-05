Council Report #9: Victory Contracts

Greetings Founder,

While the Council is, in general, pleased with your performance on Titan as of late, there are many ways of measuring success, and many paths to it at that. Worry not, however, as we are implementing more robust ways of guiding you on your path to corporate supremacy.

COMING SOON

Victory Conditions 2.0

Everyone defines success differently, but the Council believes that it can still be quantified and graded. To that end, we’ve drawn up some Victory Contracts outlining specific goals for you to focus on as well as the order in which they should be completed. In summary:

Victory points are now arranged in a tier list by victory card, with higher tiers granting more towards your victory score

In order to unlock a victory point in a higher tier, you must first obtain a victory point in the tier below

Upon victory, your performance will be graded in Bronze, Silver, or Gold, awarding you 1, 2, or 3 trophies respectively

There will be no participation trophies handed out to those who fail to complete their contract, so we hope this extra incentive motivates you to be even more productive.

Starting Bonuses

Even with all of this additional, obligatory guidance, there are still those who may want an extra leg up on the competition. Therefore, upon the creation of a new city-corporation, Founders will be able to select from one of four starting bonuses if they so choose, with more options to come in the future. These bonuses will provide unique and powerful advantages towards certain goals, but, as with everything in life, they will not come without their own respective drawbacks.

Wind

Our very own Dr. Braxton Daw’s weather reports indicate that you may experience a rather permanent increase in the presence of wind here on Titan, though its strength will vary over time. Because of this, you will find that any pollution in the air will be pushed in the direction that the wind blows.

I should mention that there is no evidence to indicate that our industrial activity on Titan has had a hand in creating this… newfound environmental condition. That’s just the way the wind blows, as they say.

So long for now, Founder.