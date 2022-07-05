Public Beta for Patch 1.0.8o

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The next patch, v1.0.8n, is now in public beta! Available on Steam for Windows and MacOS. Instructions for opting into public beta at bottom of this post.

NOTE: Saved games and multiplayer games are compatible with the last patch, 108n, so you can switch back to that patch if you want with no problems.

BETA 5

NEW:

Randomizer in Wolf Customization: Click the dice button to generate a random wolf: Coat, eye, tail and body customizations (including any DLC you have purchased), attributes, and personality.

TUTORIAL AND NOTIFICATION IMPROVEMENTS:

Revised tutorial tips to be less intrusive and more responsive to player actions.

Added Skip button on quest intro panels to skip the subsequent How to Play panel.

New toggle in Game Settings>Gameplay to disable common notifications (like Hex is Still Strong, Too Soon, Nearby Den, etc.).

Some common notifications (about den discovery, pup illness, mate injury) now appear in smaller window in bottom-right corner.

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:

When starting Establish Territory quest, rival packs will spend a bit more time strengthening their own hexes before claiming new ones.

Keyboard "Enter" key will now close Mate, Den, and Rendezvous Site naming popups.

Added a new button on World Map to hide scent post markers (when wolf has that perk).

Some optimizations to improve GPU performance (mostly on Enhanced Sky & Vegetation mode, and probably mostly noticeable on older/weaker GPUs like GTX 1050).

Increased ambient light level a bit to reduce darkness of unlit sides of objects.

Refactored some multiplayer code (should have no noticable effects in gameplay).

In Endless Summer, the "End Ironwolf Run" dialog has clearer text and more meaningful button names now.

Better error message when sending an in-game message but game cannot contact server.

BUGS FIXED:

In Multiplayer games, sometimes wrong wolf bio shows in Pack Info panel.

Sometimes dens don't lose snow cover when going from early Spring (Find a Den quest) to later Spring (Raise Pups quest)

Some animals leave wide stance snowprints.

Fall and winter elk calves snap to their feet for a moment if they were prone when killed.

Lower dead branches on lodgepole pines wiggle too much in the wind.

Whitebark pine bark is too smooth.

Some icons in Wolf Customization don't have rounded corners.

Fur is rendered on Family Tree wolves when fur is disabled.

Wolf creation's name input field shows controller placeholder text when highlighted without a controller.

Once a wolf becomes an elder wolf, if you go into the wolf carousel in main menu and modify a different wolf which was created as an ironwolf, then modify and save your elder wolf, that wolf loses it's elder status and won't be marked as dead when it dies.

In Lost River Classic, camera jitters when underneath fire tower.

In multiplayer lobby game preview panel, "Starting season" shows for Slough Creek Story mode games, but should not.

Wrong affinity label on a notification.

When fur is disabled, wolf coat tint is not applied to wolves inside den.

Minor issues on a few wolf coats.

Old text about Tower Fall on Game Help: Loaf at Rendezvous Site panel.

Terrain and water issues.

TO GET THE BETA BUILD