EA version has been updated to v0.17.1

1. 3 new firework types and 1 new super firework!



These fireworks will appear randomly in the fireworks show.

You can also find and use these fireworks in the fireworks show editor.

This update brings the total number of firework types to 34!

2. New firework configurations

With the new firework types, 9 new and diverse random firework configurations have been added to bring a new experience to programmed fireworks shows.

3. Super fireworks list loop settings



New super fireworks list cycle option in the settings panel, check the box to turn on to enjoy super fireworks by list without repeating.

Added more hot air balloons soaring in the sky.

Added three new billboards

Added Coastal Ferris Wheel, the waterfront is about to get sporty!

5.Other: Fixed the problem that some fireworks in the fireworks show editor are not working.

We hope you enjoy Music & Fireworks Show and good luck!