Final Vendetta - Patch 3

Hi everyone,

Just a small update this time:

Hitboxes now added to training for those purists looking to hone their techniques!

You can now take twice as many knockdowns for each rank, so achieving an "S" rank should be a touch easier

The stage select cheat has now been moved to the options menu and now no longer prevents you from unlocking achievements

Dropped weapons now have a 50% chance of not breaking and disappearing upon being dropped / discarded

Added an extra cricket bat to the Docks and Manor areas

Enemies now get given more velocity when knocked down, which should look and feel better

Fixed a minor issue with exploding barrels (ie. stand on the barrel then have someone hit it)

The knife wielding enemies at the start of the Manor interior now appear later so that they won't ambush player two during the area intro

Achievements now unlockable on "casual" difficulty, where applicable

Improved Claire's ability to perform mid-air combos

Prevented spamming of Claire's running knee attack

Fixed Claire double voice sample issue (applied to other players too)

Tried allowing Claire to break out of her fireball animation early, but this created an exploit, so we've now reverted back to how it was previously

Fixed Van not appearing in training issue

Thank you for the continued support and feedback - we still have a few things to sort out but we hope that you're enjoying the updates so far!

