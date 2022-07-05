 Skip to content

Spell Cast update for 5 July 2022

05.07.2022 Update Notes

Build 9064719

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Twitch category finally added!

Additions

  • Boss names will appear now
  • New musics added
  • 2 New Upgrade skill added to Sorcerer
  • 2 New Upgrade skill added to Dark Mage
  • 1 New Upgrade skill added to Hunter

Changes

  • Made improvements to the Ally AI
  • Scroll sensitivity reduced for reduce lags on scroll views like skill select ui, character select ui
  • Sorcerer hitbox updated
  • Boss ui scaled down
  • Chest ui texts scaled down
  • Text added to resurrect ui
  • Network send interval reduced 0.1 to 0.07 seconds on mobs for more accurate movements
  • Exp collect range increased 1.5 to 2
  • Magnet collect range increased 7 to 9
  • Magnet use time increased 60 to 90 seconds
  • Hp increases for enemies reduced 7 to 5 minute

Fixes

  • Lag reduce improvements on late game
  • Fixed an issue where dragging to the middle of the leaderboard
  • Bouncy achievement not earnable bug fixed
  • Poison dealing just one damage bug fixed
  • Desert Stage fixed a bug where player would appear under stones on the ground

