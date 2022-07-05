05.07.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Twitch category finally added!

Additions

Boss names will appear now

New musics added

2 New Upgrade skill added to Sorcerer

2 New Upgrade skill added to Dark Mage

1 New Upgrade skill added to Hunter

Changes

Made improvements to the Ally AI

Scroll sensitivity reduced for reduce lags on scroll views like skill select ui, character select ui

Sorcerer hitbox updated

Boss ui scaled down

Chest ui texts scaled down

Text added to resurrect ui

Network send interval reduced 0.1 to 0.07 seconds on mobs for more accurate movements

Exp collect range increased 1.5 to 2

Magnet collect range increased 7 to 9

Magnet use time increased 60 to 90 seconds

Hp increases for enemies reduced 7 to 5 minute

Fixes