05.07.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3
Twitch category finally added!
Additions
- Boss names will appear now
- New musics added
- 2 New Upgrade skill added to Sorcerer
- 2 New Upgrade skill added to Dark Mage
- 1 New Upgrade skill added to Hunter
Changes
- Made improvements to the Ally AI
- Scroll sensitivity reduced for reduce lags on scroll views like skill select ui, character select ui
- Sorcerer hitbox updated
- Boss ui scaled down
- Chest ui texts scaled down
- Text added to resurrect ui
- Network send interval reduced 0.1 to 0.07 seconds on mobs for more accurate movements
- Exp collect range increased 1.5 to 2
- Magnet collect range increased 7 to 9
- Magnet use time increased 60 to 90 seconds
- Hp increases for enemies reduced 7 to 5 minute
Fixes
- Lag reduce improvements on late game
- Fixed an issue where dragging to the middle of the leaderboard
- Bouncy achievement not earnable bug fixed
- Poison dealing just one damage bug fixed
- Desert Stage fixed a bug where player would appear under stones on the ground
