The Second Call!

WELCOME TO THE META-PROGRESSION!

IMPORTANT!

**To begin, this is not going to be in the main branch of the game!

This will be in the BETA branch of the game.

I've chosen to release this update into the BETA branch because I will be changing it to better balance and prepare for the full branch. It is recommended to use this branch as well, but it is not necessary.

If you wish to access the beta branch, simply follow the instructions below.

It should only take about 10 seconds.**

:::::: BETA BRANCH ACCESS ::::::

If you already know how to access the beta branch, then you can skip this section!

Go into your library and click on "The Call of Krul'ar".

You then click on the option on the right.

You then click on "Preferences".

You then click on the "Betas" section on the left in the pop-up.

And from there, you click on the dropdown and choose the "Beta" version.

From there, the game should just update, and you're set to go!

:::::: THE CHANGE LIST ::::::

Here are the changes to the game for the beta branch version!

This is the list for the basic changes, but further below, I will go into the details of the meta progression and the tutorial!

The ESC key now functions in closing the various menus. If all of the menus are closed in the game, then this will open the usual options menu.

The Castle recipe has been changed and no longer includes the Barracks as one of the components. Players were often getting confused when they saw the Barracks as a component, and ended up placing it down thinking they had to put the other cards onto it.

The blinking red icon didn't work for everyone, so I opted to just put a blinking X over the Worker if they can't work on a certain building.

You can now take screenshots using the overlay! As well as the screenshot shortcut.

When you mouse over the combine button, it now shows which card you are about to make.

The Rock resource node was shortened so that it didn't look like the Flyers would attack/run into it.

The Flyers now fly higher. This may cause issues for some who liked to hit multiple air AND ground targets.

The Barracks has been given the smaller flag to help show that the Flyers won't touch it.

The Castle and the Watchtower have been made taller to match the new height of the Flyers .

I fixed a visual bug where the damage that spawned from monsters taking damage was too low from the ground.

I fixed a bug where some recipes didn't reset after picking up and setting a card.

I fixed a bug where some recipes didn't reset after changing saves.

:::::: THE WATCHTOWER ::::::

A brand new feature for an underwhelming structure has been added! That's right! The Watchtower is no longer only used to defend against flyers! It now has a duel-purpose that I am sure everyone will love! By using your archers, you can charge up the towers to shoot enemies from a long distance.

:::::: THE TUTORIAL ::::::

I've added a new tutorial system of sorts! Now, some may still not like how wordless the game has been, but it was a limitation that I wanted to stick to for both theme and a challenge for myself. A good number of things were impossible to keep wordless in order for the game to have no actual text, but I am still quite proud in how far I've come!

Below, you'll see an example of one of the earlier tutorial parts.

As you play the game, hints will be dropped about how to play, and it is your job as the layer to decifer the clues given to you by those that have also trek'd and explored this unknown world!

As you can tell, you will also have a magnifying glass to zoom in on the torn pieces of the Tutorial Map!

So if it's too difficult to read from afar, no worries, you have the right tools; a lens and your mind!

:::::: THE META-PROGRESSION ::::::

It is here that you can change the game in a few ways!

And those ways can both impact you negatively and positively!

Let's begin!

As you play the game, you will run into a special card called the Catalyst.

Every time you make one of these cards via the Alchemist, you will gain a point.

With enough points (Even with just 1), you can enter the Shopkeep's Balloon at the end of a run!

It is here that you can change the game, for better or for worse!

Once you move to the Shopkeep's screen, you can then start by gathering the first stack of upgrades on the left, with higher levels underneath being able to be unlocked with the more you play!

As a side-note: These are one-time triggers, so you don't have to worry about having to wait for them to move from the left to the right every time you come back to the shop.

From here, you can select which upgrades you want, or switch them out for others.

But be mindful of the costs. (The purple squares on the bottom right of each upgrade)

Not only should you pay attention to how many points you have left to spend, but you also need to keep in mind of how many you HAVE spent.

The reason for that, is the dreaded Scale!

This is found on the right of the Shopkeep, and it is what helps balance these foreboding lands.

As you spend more points, the threats will grow; each level down the scale being worst than the last.

And if you ever find yourself at the bottom, then well... you'd best hope that you're prepared!

But if you are not, then........ ... .. .

You'll just end up back at the Shopkeep!

If a strategy isn't working out for you, then you can change it!

Maybe even challenge yourself!

In the end, you build your destiny, and you can change the outcome!

So, from the dev to you, the player, I say-

Enjoy!

And I wish you luck!

So with all that said, as always!

if you want to share feedback, find bugs, or have thoughts on the game or updates, you can:

Message me on the Steam Community Forums for the game,

Message me on the Itch.io Community Forums for the game.

or:​

I look forward to seeing more people join the community and share their thoughts!

I am still improving the game on top of the base I have, with the game currently being in a finished and beatable state! But I enjoy working on it and solving the issues with UX, so why not improve the game more?!

Until next time,