Update, Version 20220705

Renamed Ammonium Nitrate to Nitrates for the following reasons:

1, It's much shorter in the English localization.

2, Both Ammonium Nitrate and Potassium Nitrate can be found in fertilizers. It's inaccurate. You do not always get Ammonium Nitrate.

3, It may be too dangerous to mention the exact components required to make bombs in real life. Anyway, it's not a good idea to buy some fertilizers and try to make bombs in real life unless you know what you are doing.

4, By making it a bit vague, we can have more recipes in the game that are technically correct. (Still, no details on how to make them will be provided unless it's as easy as making Molotov.)

In front and back of the Unlucky-13 Motel, the possessed now spawn more evenly.

New item drop list for the possessed. They may now drop weapons and sulfur in addition to generic drops.

Reduced the basic attack value of the possessed.

New crafting and alchemy material: Sulfur

When used for alchemy, sulfur can cause poison. (More details are on the Wiki: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Alchemy)

重命名了游戏中的硝酸铵为硝酸盐，原因如下：

1，英文本地化中的用语可以变短。

2，实际上从肥料中即可能获得硝酸钾，也可能获得硝酸铵。所以，只能从肥料中获得硝酸铵的游戏设定不够精确。

3，如果有人真的用了游戏中的精确配方去制造出了炸弹，会是很尴尬的事情。总之，我并不推荐在现实生活中直接买肥料制造炸药，除非你知道你在干什么。

4，在将原料的具体种类稍微模糊化之后，我们可能会有更多技术上正确的配方加入到游戏中。（当然，覆盖各种细节的精确配方不会被提供。除非制作过程像制造莫洛托夫鸡尾酒那样简单。）

在厄运13旅馆前方和后方的区域，被附体之人现在分布更加均匀。

被附体之人现在有了新的物品掉落列表，他们不仅会掉落一些通用的物品，现在还可能掉落武器和硫磺。

降低了被附体之人的基本攻击力。

新的物品制造和炼金原料：硫磺

当用于炼金时，硫磺可以造成中毒。（更多细节请查阅维基： https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Alchemy）