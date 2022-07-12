 Skip to content

Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection update for 12 July 2022

Regarding the release of Ver.1.03

Build 9064439

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver.1.03 which has been released today (July 12th, 2022 JST) will include the following patches:
・Fixed the issue in Ver.1.02 where the game on occasion did not boot up properly.
・Fixed the issue where the game on occasion did not boot up properly when the user is offline.

Changed files in this update

Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics EN Depot 1018001
Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics JP Depot 1018002
