Ver.1.03 which has been released today (July 12th, 2022 JST) will include the following patches:
・Fixed the issue in Ver.1.02 where the game on occasion did not boot up properly.
・Fixed the issue where the game on occasion did not boot up properly when the user is offline.
Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection update for 12 July 2022
Regarding the release of Ver.1.03
