Loans, salaries, bankruptcy, fixes and a brand new turntable!

Hi everyone,

With additional players picking up the game, I am also getting more feedback which is truly great - so kudos to all the new players who reached out and contribute to the ongoing development and success of this early access game!

Here are the release notes for the newest update!

Data management / Scene management

• New persistence check at start up.( Testing compatibility of your previous save file.)

• New Splash screen scene.

• New variables added to the save system.

The Sigil of Behemoth ( Still work-in-progress )

• Worship the devil button persistence fix. ( Wasn’t getting saved. )

• Sorcerers deal bulk price fix. ( Was reapplied each time the Bulk menu was accessed! )

Interaction / User Interface

• Fix issues with the ESC key when in simulation. ( Menu buttons would appear when they are not supposed to.)

• Corrected a few typos. ( like sujbect and bacic...)

• Clients lined up at counter visual fix. ( Better alignment.)

• Cash register / turn table icon update. ( To go with the new art! )

• Album collection UI resize.

• New Saving and Loading animated icon.

• “Are you sure you want to declare bankruptcy?” Window added.

• Clicking on the turntable changes song and now has its own animation. ( Try it! )

Finance / Staff

• We now can fire the night staff to save money.

• Staff Salary now $50, $60 and $70 per day.

• Loans are now properly implemented. You can have 3 loans with different interest rates.( Loans $500, $1000 $1500 ) and can choose which ones you want, pay back, etc. )

• Declare Bankruptcy can now be done at anytime.

• Default selling album price now $9.

Build / Upgrades

• Upgrade prices have been adjusted.

• Some items now have better names or descriptions.

Simulation

• Ceiling light upgrades now reduce the search time for clients looking for albums.

• Still tweaking the simulation but it’s getting better.

On top of those fixes and adjustments we have some new stuff!

The new stuff!

• 2 new songs!

• 1 new Glam Metal character!

• 1 new Cash Register with 3 upgrade levels.

• 1 new vintage turntable with animation!

Last, on rare occasions during an early access development cycle, changes or fixes to the core of the game can make previous saved files incompatible and when this occurs, the game will need to reset.

This is such an occasion. This mean you will lose all your progress and will need to start a new game.

Truly sorry about that.

For a list of current issues which are being addressed please join us on Discord.

Alright, I hope you enjoy this latest update!