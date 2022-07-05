Solasta is now available on Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S

Hey there folks!

Just dropping a quick news today to announce that Solasta: Crown of the Magister and its DLCs are now playable on Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S! Read below for more details. For those wondering why there is an update on PC as well, it's to make sure multiplayer is compatible between PC and Xbox.

Known Issues: Point buy is currently unavailable, we will be fixing that asap. Also, reminder that mods will break after an update!

F.A.Q.

How does Game Pass / Microsoft Store work between PC & Xbox?

Purchasing Solasta: Crown of the Magister and any DLC on the Microsoft Store makes them both available on PC and Xbox! The base game is also available via Game Pass on both PC & Xbox.

Are the DLCs available on Xbox?

Yes, all the DLCs can be purchased on Xbox.

Are the save files shared between PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, you can continue your PC playthrough on Xbox and vice versa

Is there Multiplayer Crossplay between PC & Xbox? What about Crossplatform between different Xbox consoles?

Yes, you can play multiplayer with Xbox (Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S) & PC players (Microsoft Store, Steam, GoG) & Mac players (Steam) in the same session!

Is the Dungeon Maker available on Xbox?

While you can download Dungeon Maker maps & campaigns from https://solasta.mod.io/ and play them on Xbox, you can't create custom content directly via the Dungeon Maker on Xbox. The Dungeon Maker was deemed too complex to adapt to pad control, so creating custom maps & campaigns is limited to the PC version for now.

Can I use the pad on PC now?

Not yet! There are many additional requirements before we can submit a pad-compatible version on PC, so it's not as simple as it may seem.

Where can I get the Game / DLCs?

You can get it on the Xbox store here!

Article by Tactical Myzzrym