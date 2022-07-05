We took YOUR suggestions and made an update! OUT NOW!

2.0.6 is out now!

We've piled in a load of suggestions, fixes, and gameplay changes that didn't quite make it into 2.0. We hope you enjoy this update. Next we'll be working on the 2.1 FARMING UPDATE.

Check out the latest dev vlog for this update here:



Full patch notes:

2.0.6 Suggestions Update

5 July 2022

--- New Features

Conveyor Splitter now has an alternate direction version.

Conveyor Merger Hook which allows items to be passed in a T shape.

New character jail-break outfit.

Dirt Tiers now have distinctive diggable dirt textures.

Dirt Chunks now have different textures depending on the tier they were dug from.

Creative Hard Hat item. While wearing will duplicate any item that is placed down to allow for quick building.

Pickaxe and Construction Hammer now also works by holding down LMB for repetitive strikes.

Holding CTRL (by default) reverses RTY direction.

New options for drop reticule.

Added new options for auto-save time intervals.

New Logic Lamp item.

New Logic multiply and divide items.

Store tooltips now appear in the vehicle store.

Windows hotbar item is no longer the default Unreal Engine icon.

New item description badges for vehicles and creative items.

Land claims can now be purchased for free in creative mode.

Gameplay options for toggle sprint/crouch.

Sound effects for opening/closing house doors.

--- Fixes

Various vehicle improvements.

Harvester improvements to prevent dirt chunks getting stuck.

Harvesters are now effected by pressure to produce better resources.

Pipes occasionally locking up and working intermittedly no longer happens.

Moving far away from a dig site will no longer fudge collisions while machinery is running.

T2 Drills can now be placed pointing towards conveyor belts without clipping issues.

Big conveyor optimisations.

Major animation optimisations making large drill sites easier to run, as well as other items.

Logic weight reader no longer outputs with a comma when above a value of 999.

Logic weight reader now shows the input/output arrows correctly.

Fixed issue where Logic Smelter would not take damage.

Improvements for loading game files with large amounts of items.

'Save Dirt Chunks / Save Raw Resources' in gameplay options now work as intended.

Storage items no longer occasionally cause the game to lag.

Visual fix: Conveyor Shredder T1 drum now spins the correct direction.

Store tooltip sizes expanded to allow for languages with lots of words (we're looking at you, Germany)

Players can now fish at world bounds.

--- Changes