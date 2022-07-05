Early Access Release #27 (Version: 0.9.8221.18554)

New Functionality:
- Added indication on Production Detail Screen when region has airbase or naval base
Changes:
- Optional Rules: Turkey and Spain join the Axis. The game treats minor countries in two different ways. Some join independently, and some join and are controlled by a major country. These countries joined independently, but have been changed to be under the control of Germany.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where unit that was in an army loaded on transport was removed from the transport and redeployed to a region that was captured. Game crashed when attempting to retreat unit.
- Fixed bug where wrong country was displayed on message box when declaring war, even though the game actually declared war on the correct country you selected
- Espionage screen still showed country in red ("at war") after it had been conquered.
Changed files in this update