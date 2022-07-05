 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 5 July 2022

Update 2.1.311. Placing crates on top of each other, combat balance and more

Share · View all patches · Build 9064245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 2.1.311. Changelog
  • The White Horse in armor has been added to the King Pack. Speed 90. You must re-enter the reward key to receive.

Combat system:
Light armor:

  • Added a new passive ability Plasticity. While stunned, you have a chance to dodge an attack equal to half of your normal dodge.

Healing:

  • Now the healer's tools, when attacking, replenish the owner's Stamina.

  • Increased healing speed bonus per level 1.5% -> 2%.

  • Slightly increased the healing bonus of high-level healer tools.

  • Sacrifice Prayer ability. Increased the amount of health restored. Reduced the cost of stamina 30 -> 25.

  • Purification ability. Reduced the cost of stamina 30 -> 25.

  • Ability Knowledge of animal anatomy. Reduced cooldown 150s -> 40s.

  • Light shields no longer have an attack speed penalty.

  • Improved the balance of the Vampire Bat pet effect.

  • Increased the stats of the Composite Bow and the Dark Night Bow.

  • Mace Poison strike. Increased characteristics.

  • Ability Headshot. Stun chance increased 80% -> 100%. Cast speeded up a bit.

  • Ability In Twain. Slightly increased cooldown.

  • Fixed a bug due to which some of the player's interruptible abilities became uninterruptible.

  • Fixed a bug due to which the progress bar of interrupted abilities was not displayed. We remind you that the ability will be interrupted if you start moving.

Other changes:

  • Boxes can now be stacked on top of each other.
  • Adjusted prices for repairing plague items.
  • Fixed a bug due to which it was impossible to place ships in the port.
  • Leather Strips no longer requires fat.
  • Added 2 new Oiled Leather Strips recipes.
  • Some crafting recipes have their regular Leather strips replaced with the new "Oiled Leather Strips".
  • Incubator cycle time reduced 16 -> 12 hours.
  • Accelerated growth of eggs in the incubator 20 -> 40 growth (per cycle).
  • Crafting pet food no longer gives experience in Animal Husbandry.
  • Added a description to the Distilled Water item to make it clear how to get it.
  • Removed the requirement for Distilled Water from the Sulfur recipe in crafting.
  • Reduced level requirements for Iron and Steel Maces.
  • Using actions while holding down the movement key has become more convenient. The interrupted action will be canceled only when the movement key is pressed again or at mouse click.
    - Fixed a bug due to which even high-level animals could be caught without using snares, now it will only be possible with low-level animals. The chance to catch them without snares is greatly increased, but decreases with the level of the animal.
  • Steel snare now works correctly on all leader animals.
  • Fixed a bug with the display of the starter ship on Elion.
  • Increased the spawn time of large bears in the thicket.
  • Fixed the light on the Mining Backpack.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link