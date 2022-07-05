Update 2.1.311. Placing crates on top of each other, combat balance and more

Combat system:

Light armor:

Healing:

Now the healer's tools, when attacking, replenish the owner's Stamina.

Increased healing speed bonus per level 1.5% -> 2%.

Slightly increased the healing bonus of high-level healer tools.

Sacrifice Prayer ability. Increased the amount of health restored. Reduced the cost of stamina 30 -> 25.

Purification ability. Reduced the cost of stamina 30 -> 25.

Ability Knowledge of animal anatomy. Reduced cooldown 150s -> 40s.

Light shields no longer have an attack speed penalty.

Improved the balance of the Vampire Bat pet effect.

Increased the stats of the Composite Bow and the Dark Night Bow.

Mace Poison strike. Increased characteristics.

Ability Headshot. Stun chance increased 80% -> 100%. Cast speeded up a bit.

Ability In Twain. Slightly increased cooldown.

Fixed a bug due to which some of the player's interruptible abilities became uninterruptible.