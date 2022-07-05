Update 2.1.311. Placing crates on top of each other, combat balance and more

Update 2.1.311. Changelog
- The White Horse in armor has been added to the King Pack. Speed 90. You must re-enter the reward key to receive.
Combat system:
Light armor:
- Added a new passive ability Plasticity. While stunned, you have a chance to dodge an attack equal to half of your normal dodge.
Healing:
Now the healer's tools, when attacking, replenish the owner's Stamina.
Increased healing speed bonus per level 1.5% -> 2%.
Slightly increased the healing bonus of high-level healer tools.
Sacrifice Prayer ability. Increased the amount of health restored. Reduced the cost of stamina 30 -> 25.
Purification ability. Reduced the cost of stamina 30 -> 25.
Ability Knowledge of animal anatomy. Reduced cooldown 150s -> 40s.
Light shields no longer have an attack speed penalty.
Improved the balance of the Vampire Bat pet effect.
Increased the stats of the Composite Bow and the Dark Night Bow.
Mace Poison strike. Increased characteristics.
Ability Headshot. Stun chance increased 80% -> 100%. Cast speeded up a bit.
Ability In Twain. Slightly increased cooldown.
Fixed a bug due to which some of the player's interruptible abilities became uninterruptible.
Fixed a bug due to which the progress bar of interrupted abilities was not displayed. We remind you that the ability will be interrupted if you start moving.
Other changes:
- Boxes can now be stacked on top of each other.
- Adjusted prices for repairing plague items.
- Fixed a bug due to which it was impossible to place ships in the port.
- Leather Strips no longer requires fat.
- Added 2 new Oiled Leather Strips recipes.
- Some crafting recipes have their regular Leather strips replaced with the new "Oiled Leather Strips".
- Incubator cycle time reduced 16 -> 12 hours.
- Accelerated growth of eggs in the incubator 20 -> 40 growth (per cycle).
- Crafting pet food no longer gives experience in Animal Husbandry.
- Added a description to the Distilled Water item to make it clear how to get it.
- Removed the requirement for Distilled Water from the Sulfur recipe in crafting.
- Reduced level requirements for Iron and Steel Maces.
- Using actions while holding down the movement key has become more convenient. The interrupted action will be canceled only when the movement key is pressed again or at mouse click.
- Fixed a bug due to which even high-level animals could be caught without using snares, now it will only be possible with low-level animals. The chance to catch them without snares is greatly increased, but decreases with the level of the animal.
- Steel snare now works correctly on all leader animals.
- Fixed a bug with the display of the starter ship on Elion.
- Increased the spawn time of large bears in the thicket.
- Fixed the light on the Mining Backpack.
