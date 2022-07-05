Summer Sale Begins, Rock-Bottom Prices, 1st Year Anniversary Costumes and...

First here's information regarding our Summer Sale discounts!

A big thanks to everyone for your overwhelming support! A year has passed since Touhou Mystia's Izakaya first went live in Early Access on June 16, 2021. We've had relatively good sales in the past year, and with everyone's continued support, we've also been hard at work developing lots of new content. The positive feedback from players has helped us to continuously polish and improve ourselves. Perhaps this is what they call the positive feedback loop between players and developers, it's a very valuable experience.

During Steam's biggest annual sale on June 24, 2022, all of our works will be on sale at an all-time low! This includes our entire line of games, DLCs, and original soundtracks, so if they've been sitting in your wishlist collecting dust, now's a rare opportunity to strike, since this is the only time of year where our prices are at their lowest!

Touhou Mystia's Izakaya is 25% off during the Summer Sale!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1584090/



Touhou Blooming Chaos 2 is 35% off during the Summer Sale!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1260810/



Touhou Blooming Chaos is 35% off during the Summer Sale!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1124830



Touhou Nil Soul is 40% off during the Summer Sale!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/941300/_TouHou_Nil_Soul/



Additionally, we have two new games with a demo available! Feel free to add them to your wishlist!

A side-scrolling roguelite action game and our studio's flagship game for this year, Touhou Blooming Soul:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1970030/



A cute and hilarious co-op/versus game with head-stomping action, Touhou Fairy Knockout:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1970020/



Regarding the new anniversary costumes!

On the 16th of June this year, Mystia's Izakaya had its first anniversary. But, due issues with production, we really didn't have the time to host a big event. However, anniversaries are special and ought to be celebrated! So we're taking this opportunity to implement full character artwork for a selection of costumes.

These costumes were decided through a vote on Bilibili, included are the Faded Miko Attire, Sailor Suit, Pyjamas, and the additional Black Suit which mio-sensei, worked extra hard to draw!

After the update on June 24th, players can swap to these costumes to see the changes take effect in the notebook and during business.

Thank you for all your support this year! The remaining costumes will have artwork implemented soon in the future as well!

Regarding the beta test of the Korean and Japanese versions

This time we're publicly beta testing the current Korean and Japanese translations. Korean and Japanese players can set the game's language from the settings in the main menu.

This beta test is mainly for people who can't wait to play our game, since we've had Japanese and Korean players express their eager wishes. We're releasing part of the beta testing content so some players can experience our game first. We'll continue to improve the quality and completeness of the translation, so we ask for your patience.



Mistranslations and untranslated content are inevitable in the current version, but please give us some time, we'll do our best to improve it as soon as possible.

You can also wait a little longer and purchase our game when we've polished the translation or when the translation is complete.

All in all, that concludes this promotional announcement! We hope everyone has fun and a wonderful time with our game!