Update notes for v1.9.7

Hello everyone!
The annoying "multiple music tracks playing at the same time"-bug should be resolved now. A few testers got a fix yesterday and the problem has disappeared for them :)
All fixes included in this update:
- Fix for multiple music tracks playing at the same time
- Chapter 2, Fixed NPC move routes during cutscenes that allowed them to get stuck in certain situations
- Chapter 2, Fixed player passability issues in certain cutscenes
- Added possibility to save before end of Part 1
Changed files in this update