Numina update for 5 July 2022

Update notes for v1.9.7

5 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The annoying "multiple music tracks playing at the same time"-bug should be resolved now. A few testers got a fix yesterday and the problem has disappeared for them :)

All fixes included in this update:

  • Fix for multiple music tracks playing at the same time
  • Chapter 2, Fixed NPC move routes during cutscenes that allowed them to get stuck in certain situations
  • Chapter 2, Fixed player passability issues in certain cutscenes
  • Added possibility to save before end of Part 1

