Forsake update for 5 July 2022

V0.2.12 - Improved entities, equipment and physics

V0.2.12 - Improved entities, equipment and physics

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's summer and to celebrate, here comes a new update.
It's summer and to celebrate, here comes a new update.

ENTITIES

  • Fixed entity movement blocked (partially fixed in V0.2.11)
  • Pathfinding system tweaked and rebaked for suburbs level
  • Tweaked entities parameters (damage, time between damage, walking speed, sight)
  • Changed damage from entities by difficulty and by count of players
  • Changed max lost detection timer by difficulty
  • Fixed teleportation movements in some places
  • No more damage when players are too far after started attacking
  • Entities lose detection when the player hide unseen
  • And a lot of debug for the general behavior

EQUIPMENT AND LOOTS

  • Fixed drop position to avoid objects getting outside walls
  • End game money is now shared between all players
  • No more item dropping when dead (only when disconnected)
  • Fixed deselected item when examined
  • Video Camera: new equipment, it allows you to see in the dark without the need for lighting, it can record entities for the objective and has a battery (you can switch off/on). Unlocked at level 9.

PHYSICS

  • Disabled collisions of doors and drawers when someone is knocked out near, and re-enabled collisions when players go away (to avoid collision issues)

OTHER

  • Hospital unlocked from start, Suburbs unlocked from level 2, School unlocked from level 3
  • Fixed music volume setting when joined
  • Tried to fix intro videos not playing
  • Tweaked visual maps for Suburbs
  • Tweaked sounds
  • Tweaked loots
  • Tweaked UI
