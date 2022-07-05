V0.2.12 - Improved entities, equipment and physics

It's summer and to celebrate, here comes a new update.

ENTITIES

Fixed entity movement blocked (partially fixed in V0.2.11)

Pathfinding system tweaked and rebaked for suburbs level

Tweaked entities parameters (damage, time between damage, walking speed, sight)

Changed damage from entities by difficulty and by count of players

Changed max lost detection timer by difficulty

Fixed teleportation movements in some places

No more damage when players are too far after started attacking

Entities lose detection when the player hide unseen

And a lot of debug for the general behavior

EQUIPMENT AND LOOTS

Fixed drop position to avoid objects getting outside walls

End game money is now shared between all players

No more item dropping when dead (only when disconnected)

Fixed deselected item when examined

Video Camera: new equipment, it allows you to see in the dark without the need for lighting, it can record entities for the objective and has a battery (you can switch off/on). Unlocked at level 9.

PHYSICS

Disabled collisions of doors and drawers when someone is knocked out near, and re-enabled collisions when players go away (to avoid collision issues)

OTHER