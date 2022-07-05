V0.2.12 - Improved entities, equipment and physics

It's summer and to celebrate, here comes a new update.
ENTITIES
- Fixed entity movement blocked (partially fixed in V0.2.11)
- Pathfinding system tweaked and rebaked for suburbs level
- Tweaked entities parameters (damage, time between damage, walking speed, sight)
- Changed damage from entities by difficulty and by count of players
- Changed max lost detection timer by difficulty
- Fixed teleportation movements in some places
- No more damage when players are too far after started attacking
- Entities lose detection when the player hide unseen
- And a lot of debug for the general behavior
EQUIPMENT AND LOOTS
- Fixed drop position to avoid objects getting outside walls
- End game money is now shared between all players
- No more item dropping when dead (only when disconnected)
- Fixed deselected item when examined
- Video Camera: new equipment, it allows you to see in the dark without the need for lighting, it can record entities for the objective and has a battery (you can switch off/on). Unlocked at level 9.
PHYSICS
- Disabled collisions of doors and drawers when someone is knocked out near, and re-enabled collisions when players go away (to avoid collision issues)
OTHER
- Hospital unlocked from start, Suburbs unlocked from level 2, School unlocked from level 3
- Fixed music volume setting when joined
- Tried to fix intro videos not playing
- Tweaked visual maps for Suburbs
- Tweaked sounds
- Tweaked loots
- Tweaked UI
