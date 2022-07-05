Full Release!

This is our final adventure that lasted 21 months! This was the first project for the studio Martian Teapots, which we created in a very difficult time: when we started making the game - spread throughout the planet COVID-19. And when the development was completed, Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine began. But despite all the difficulties and troubles, we still propose to complete our project!

Many thanks to those who purchased the game in early access! Thanks to you, we collected more than 300 dollars to support Ukraine in the confrontation with Russia, which we are handing over to the Sumy Public Fund! During the month of early access, help you improve the game significantly, fix all bugs, rebalance and improve the game by listening to your suggestions and comments.

Thank you to our benefactors who donated money to us on the "Big Idea" platform! Thanks to you, we collect the necessary budget, which partially ensured the development of the game.

We are also very grateful to all our partners who helped make the game better at every stage of development. We would especially like to mention the VP Production team for their great music and Unity developer Oleksandr Shapoval - without him, this game would not have been created at all.

Thank you for your patience and interest in our game to testers of our game. You have found all the bugs in our game. For which our developer Timur Naumko is sincerely grateful to you (yes, it was an irony).

And finally, we would like to thank Sumy State University and the Department of Economic Cybernetics, on the basis of which the Martian Teapots studio works.

We do not say goodbye! Music DLC and small updates with bug fixes are still waiting for you. And wait for the announcement of our next game!

Slava Ukraini!