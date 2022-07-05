0.9.0.1 - Beta Branch Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Finally I managed to get some kind of update out to you. Sorry for the delay. There was many systems to overhaul and change behind the scenes. Unfortunately it doesn't really add that much yet. Its mostly a preview of whats coming.

Main addition here is the building system. You can now set up your offices the way you like. Currently there is only two stations to build however. I will add much more for the final version.

You can access the building by clicking the button on bottom left of the screen and go back to normal mode from the same button



The navigation is bit unfinished too so don't be surprised by very weird worker behavior.

The visuals style is also changed to be isometric with new office model. Even that isn't finished and lacks detail.

Next updates should come out much faster now that the basic system is mostly built