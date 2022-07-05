 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Comic Book Company Manager update for 5 July 2022

0.9.0.1 - Beta Branch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9063848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Finally I managed to get some kind of update out to you. Sorry for the delay. There was many systems to overhaul and change behind the scenes. Unfortunately it doesn't really add that much yet. Its mostly a preview of whats coming.

Main addition here is the building system. You can now set up your offices the way you like. Currently there is only two stations to build however. I will add much more for the final version.

You can access the building by clicking the button on bottom left of the screen and go back to normal mode from the same button

The navigation is bit unfinished too so don't be surprised by very weird worker behavior.

The visuals style is also changed to be isometric with new office model. Even that isn't finished and lacks detail.

Next updates should come out much faster now that the basic system is mostly built

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9063848
Depot 1612951
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link