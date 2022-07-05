V1.0.1 - Custom difficulty & stuff

Share · View all patches · Build 9063831 · Last edited 5 July 2022 – 14:19:11 UTC by Wendy

Difficulty

Added Custom as new difficulty option. When selected, a menu window is opened which allows modifying 9 parameters, e.g.

Player damage taken

Enemy health

Pickup drop rates and types from enemies

Enemy weapon cooldowns

Time speed (below 100% is slow-motion)

Added short descriptions for each difficulty in the Difficulty Select section of Mission Briefing.

Settings

New setting - UI Scale. Scales all UI elements. Has auto scaling by default and some options for more control.

New setting - Unlocked mouse cursor during gameplay: allow mouse cursor to move freely instead of being locked to screen center (usually not recommended though)

Settings menu button positions changed slightly

Added numbers to some sliders which didn't have them before

UI

Changed Loading Screen visual to the one without tips when going to Mission Select or Main Menu.

Also slightly tweaked visuals for loading screens.

Game start intro

Minor tweaks to the intro text.

Unrevealed text is no longer shown as *** symbols

Added some sounds and adjusted text appear sound.

Mission Select menu now uses the same music as Mission Briefing.

Weapons

Gatling - damage reduced 8 -> 7 (it still has the best single-target ammo efficiency by far)

Missile Massacre - cost reduced 32 -> 30

Plasma Gun - bullet speed +25%, bullet hit radius +33%

Enemies

Scrapbot (Hard+): reduced bullet cone angle

Level changes

Entry:

modified enemy placements.

Changed hidden loot in red room.

Modified blue and yellow key guide cables to be slightly simpler.

Modified energy cables after blue door to be less in the way.

Some other tweaks

Updeep: yellow key guide cable is now a bit simpler

Dronefactory (first tileset) changes

Blue Room: floor material now has a bluish tint. Edges modified slightly, and edge glow color adjusted to be slightly more blue. Upper wall-side edge modified to have 1 rib instead of 2.

Blue Corridor ceiling texture changed, wall color modified

White area corridor materials/models added (was previously same as blue corridor)

Red corridor ceiling texture changed

Red room: floor is slightly brighter and ceiling slightly darker. Upper wall-side edge has 1 rib instead of 2.

Green Room: edge non-glowy material changed, edges tweaked, new material for ceiling

Green Corridor (new)

..plus misc other changes

Bugfixes

Fixed bug where crates with red edges dropped ammo pickups.

Fixed small sound issue where player movement sound could play during load screens & such.