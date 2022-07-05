 Skip to content

Governor of Poker 3 update for 5 July 2022

Update notes for v9.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9063729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Governors!

In this update, we have resolved several long-standing as well as newly introduced issues that the community has reported.
This is a follow-up on the big update released a few days ago.

Changes:

  • Notification messages now save if they have been seen or not.
  • Loyalty Jackpot state now properly saves whether or not it has been seen.
  • Daily Activity will no longer show notification icons on claimable GOP club missions while not a member.
  • Support Ticket notification icons now appear on the Settings button in the side menu (mobile only).
  • Resolved a crash when pressing 'Support' in the first second of booting the game (mobile only).
  • Resolved some minor issues related to feature unlocking.
  • Resolved flickering login buttons during boot.

For the complete list of most notable changes made in the previous update v9.2.0, visit: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/436150/view/3321982791152875972

We hope to see you at the tables!

  • Gop Dev team

