Update notes for v9.2.1

Howdy Governors!
In this update, we have resolved several long-standing as well as newly introduced issues that the community has reported.
This is a follow-up on the big update released a few days ago.
Changes:
- Notification messages now save if they have been seen or not.
- Loyalty Jackpot state now properly saves whether or not it has been seen.
- Daily Activity will no longer show notification icons on claimable GOP club missions while not a member.
- Support Ticket notification icons now appear on the Settings button in the side menu (mobile only).
- Resolved a crash when pressing 'Support' in the first second of booting the game (mobile only).
- Resolved some minor issues related to feature unlocking.
- Resolved flickering login buttons during boot.
For the complete list of most notable changes made in the previous update v9.2.0, visit: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/436150/view/3321982791152875972
We hope to see you at the tables!
- Gop Dev team
