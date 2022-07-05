Update notes for v9.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9063729 · Last edited 5 July 2022 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Howdy Governors!

In this update, we have resolved several long-standing as well as newly introduced issues that the community has reported.

This is a follow-up on the big update released a few days ago.

Changes:

Notification messages now save if they have been seen or not.

Loyalty Jackpot state now properly saves whether or not it has been seen.

Daily Activity will no longer show notification icons on claimable GOP club missions while not a member.

Support Ticket notification icons now appear on the Settings button in the side menu (mobile only).

Resolved a crash when pressing 'Support' in the first second of booting the game (mobile only).

Resolved some minor issues related to feature unlocking.

Resolved flickering login buttons during boot.

