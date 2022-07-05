 Skip to content

Within the Range update for 5 July 2022

Updated instructions on 5 July 2022

Build 9063617

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Updated new encounter mode! There are now four ways to win encounters.

(1) Complete annihilation

(2) Capture all population towers for a certain amount of time.

(3) Capture a population tower and score more than a certain value.

(4) Capture the human tower to gain points and the difference with the other side exceeds a certain value. (2 teams only)

  1. Recaster explosion effects and debris have been updated.

  2. Updated the federal Factory animation.

  3. Modified AI build intervals for different map sizes.

  4. Updated the unit logo icon.

