Updated instructions on 5 July 2022

Build 9063617 · Last edited 5 July 2022

Updated new encounter mode! There are now four ways to win encounters.

(1) Complete annihilation

(2) Capture all population towers for a certain amount of time.

(3) Capture a population tower and score more than a certain value.

(4) Capture the human tower to gain points and the difference with the other side exceeds a certain value. (2 teams only)