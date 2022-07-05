Updated instructions on 5 July 2022

- Updated new encounter mode! There are now four ways to win encounters.
(1) Complete annihilation
(2) Capture all population towers for a certain amount of time.
(3) Capture a population tower and score more than a certain value.
(4) Capture the human tower to gain points and the difference with the other side exceeds a certain value. (2 teams only)
-
Recaster explosion effects and debris have been updated.
-
Updated the federal Factory animation.
-
Modified AI build intervals for different map sizes.
-
Updated the unit logo icon.
Changed files in this update