Update 1.4.7 released!



Fixing some long standing bugs and including a bunch of community requests, Liftoff update 1.4.7 brings some extra shine to the polish.

Changelist

Added: Favorite content system. Mark the content you like the most as your favorite, and have it show up at the top of the lists during level selection. Content can be marked as favorite in the level selection and track selection screen.

Added: A new random race can now be started with the click of a button from the race finish screen. (Requested by Krazyzock)

Added: In the track builder, a tracks and races can be reloaded from file to help track builders using external tools. (Requested by Tau Muon)

Added: Direct flight mode actions can now be bound to buttons/switches. You can now bind and switch to a flight mode directly. (Requested by Bravedan)

Updated: LOS user interface has been tweaked. The circle indicator is bigger and should now show up further away. (Requested by Snorklingmonkey)

Updated: A new splash screen sequence. A big thank you to all our brand partners, you are awesome!

Fixed: Liftoff Arena Race 03: bots cheating a gate.

Fixed: Sharing content on the Steam Workshop now has the 'Share' button working again. If you haven't yet accepted the Steam Workshop EULA, you will be notified with a popup.

Fixed: Some network connections made with the Liftoff Pro service were made while the player wasn't signed in.

Optimized: Polling for input has reduced latency.

Optimized: The drone HUD has improved memory usage to reduce frame spikes.

Optimized: The pause menu has improved memory usage.

The following changes were included as quick fix updates for the previous update, but weren't documented afterwards:

Fixed: Night Fever skins not showing up to select when the Night Fever DLC was installed.

Fixed: Walking around during free flight would freeze the camera after resetting the drone.

Fixed: Leaving a multiplayer game to the lobby would not load the other available games properly.

Fixed: The Liftoff giftbox would have its bottom-part teleport away when trying to open it.

Fixed: When receiving a frame skin from the Liftoff giftbox would make the program crash.

Liftoff: Micro Drones Summer Brawl

We'd like to put some extra attention to an initiative for Liftoff: Micro Drones. We are giving away up to a $1000 worth of FPV store vouchers. The only thing you need to do is play!

Want to know more? Check this out!