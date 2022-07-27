Dealer’s Life 2 - Update #41: Musical Instruments

Hello and welcome to all Great Dealers!

Today we are happy to announce the release of the new Update #41! :dlgift:

New Item Pack #28 - Musical Instruments: 12 brand new items ranging from bagpipes to bass guitars and bongo drums

We are taking it a bit more easy at the moment. We hope you are having a relaxing summer as well. After working on Dealer's Life 2 non-stop for a few years we just need a little bit of a break before we start ramping up work on the next game. Yes, it will be another Dealer's Life but not what you might expect. We are not ready yet to show anything but it's gonna be amazing. And rest assured, there will still be plenty more updates for Dealer's Life 2!

That's all for today, let us know what you think in the comments.

