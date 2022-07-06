Version 1.4.0

--Changes--

Battle reports now display the associated costs for the attack

Adjusted Glory Round values for Towns and Capitals based in the Homeland and Inner Empire:

Homeland

Towns - 1 (down from 2)

Capitals - 2 (down from 3)

Inner Empire

Towns - 3 (up from 2)

Capitals - 5 (up from 3)

The newsfeed on login now updated without requiring a client restart which will allow us to utilise more robustly as an announcement platform going forward

Players can no longer capture locations adjacent to a Capital if their city is not connected to the capital via controlled locations. Capitals themselves can still be captured without connected locations

PLAYER SUGGESTED - Forts now have a minimum Fort Point value of 100. Forts with designs that use less than 100 Fort Points will not be valid for use/saving (applies to new Fort Designs only)

PLAYER SUGGESTED - House capture can now only be launched against targets based within the Outer Empire, Frontier and Rome Regions

PLAYER SUGGESTED - House capture can now only be launched against a player that has more than 4 Houses. House Capture will be unavailable against targets with 4 or less Houses available (including those stored within their Vault)

PLAYER SUGGESTED - While a player is under Eviction within their City, barbarians they generate from Huts will ONLY target that players buildings. If no buildings are present in that players suburbs they will be removed rather than target neighbours

PLAYER SUGGESTED - Eviction from a city blocks that player from returning to that suburb for 7D

PLAYER SUGGESTED - Eviction from a city blocks that player from returning to that suburb for 7D The Exile PvP attack has been temporarily disabled while we balance and tweak its behaviour

PLAYER SUGGESTED - natural Barbarian spawns (those not via Hut Activation) are now completely random for all players, rather than at fixed times for each player

PLAYER SUGGESTED - Villages on Tutorial Island now automatically replenish until their full allocation is expired

--Fixes--

PLAYER REPORTED - Retreating from a battle with units on the battlefield should no longer present those units as casualties in the battle report

PLAYER REPORTED - Legions will no longer get 'stuck' on huts in neighbouring lanes of a Sacred Space due to having a large blocking radius

PLAYER REPORTED - The correct amount of urban points are now removed when a players building gets destroyed

PLAYER REPORTED - Using the City Guard to do any amount of damage to a players Fort no longer causes the whole Fort to be destroyed

PLAYER REPORTED - Placing a building over a friendly legion now returns that legion to their Barracks, rather than blocking building placement