Siberian Dawn update for 5 July 2022

Update 4.65

Patchnotes

● Added modifiers screen showing all active modifiers for both Union and
Hostile units currently deployed on sites which can be opened by clicking
on the Modifiers button on the Data Display under the deployed card
● Added load mission warning to Mission Menu if you are trying to load a
a mission from the Training Menu so this now matches the warning in
Training Menu
● Added extra line hint for training 3 - such as the Influence ability of the
Scout, and the Subdue ability of the Core, Heavy, and Shield units.
● Added option on Android to stretch screen to fit device or to keep
aspect ratio locked

