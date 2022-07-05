Organosphere V0.9

This will be the last "major" update for a while, I am going to be focusing on other projects and new games. I just wanted to give the game a much needed polish, especially for the existing fans and owners of the game.

Check out my new project "Poached : Hunt The Hunter" :

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1496310/Poached__Hunt_The_Hunter/

[And please add to your wishlist if you feel it looks interesting :)]

- also please feel free to contact me if you would like to be a beta tester!

In regards to Organosphere, once the game hits V1.0, it will then be officially "finished" [Even though the game story as it stands is currently playable from beginning to end.]

Thus technically I can say that the game is currently 90% finished, so a break from development will do me good as we collate the last needed feedback and testing of the latest features & graphics enhancements. I suspect the final version ever will be released sometime this year.

Thank you all for 3,000+ unique users, and thank you for playing. Please keep that feedback coming!!!

V0.9 Update notes:

Improved look & feel of game by making roads darker, improved graphics and rendering overall Locked framerate to maximum of 60, to prevent game from causing certain graphics cards to squeal Improved main gun materials and reflections Improved terrain and grass details Made zoom scope even more snappier and improved animation Added true volumetric fog [can be disabled in options menu if too murky] Increased scorpion sight radius Worked on overly loud weapon switching sounds Improved shotgun and other metal materials found around the world New improved post processing Fixed some floating decals left from buildings that were removed Fixed cloud stretching issues New improved muzzle flashes Added options for motion blur, chromatic aberration and film grain Added options for brightness, contrast, saturation Changed graphics menu to allow live preview Made main weapon not need to be reloaded unless it is empty, and able to hold as many bullets in the clip as needed [After using reload drone, also added more ammo drones] Improved intro landing lobby view [again] Many new models and destroyed vehicle obstacles/set pieces Polished numerous sections of the map

many small fixes & polishes

I will push some small updates & bug fixes if needed in the next few weeks, dependent on user feedback. But will only push the next big updates towards the end of the year, as will be focusing a lot more on the new games from here on out. :)

Thanks again for all the feedback, support and fun times - until we speak again!

Much appreciated.