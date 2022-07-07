[v1.10.0]CLCT for SCHOOL

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.10.0 update concerns the following:
■ New features
Added 34 CLCT for SCHOOL presets
- Added 29 outfit presets
- Added 5 hairstyle presets
- Added 6 whole-body outfits
■ Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Long Boots where soles would not be completely flat when combining the Wedges and the Overall volume parameters
- Fixed the margins of default textures when creating a new outfit
- Minor fixes to some presets
■ Changes
- New outfits created after v1.10.0 will have skin masks for categories other than Tops and Dresses
We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.
