[v1.10.0]CLCT for SCHOOL

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.10.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

Added 34 CLCT for SCHOOL presets Added 29 outfit presets Added 5 hairstyle presets Added 6 whole-body outfits



■ Fixes

Fixed an issue with Long Boots where soles would not be completely flat when combining the Wedges and the Overall volume parameters

Fixed the margins of default textures when creating a new outfit

Minor fixes to some presets

■ Changes

New outfits created after v1.10.0 will have skin masks for categories other than Tops and Dresses

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.