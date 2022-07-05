UPDATE 1.02 - Fixed the "Vigilante Bunny Cobra Vanquisher" Steam Achievement!

Super small update here to fix a long standing Steam achievement that I somehow missed that wasn't working as intended.

The old "Vigilante Bunny Cobra Vanquisher" Steam achievement before this update required you to kill every snake on a single level to obtain. This was an achievement that was working as intended from the time the game launched in March of 2019 until Update 0.83 that came nine months later in December of 2019. In Update 0.83, I made it so the cobras of a specific color would all re-spawn if every cobra of any color was killed off by you. ..And I never changed this achievement until I just recently noticed it and fixed it during my lunch break tonight while working my real job.. =D

Anyhow, you can read about Update 0.83 if you'd like right HERE:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1039200/view/1683715349044976852

My fix tonight to resolve this is simply to change this now unobtainable achievement to..

"Vanquish 100 cobras with the Super Bunny attacks in a single game"

Super simple and small fix but I know this is probably huge to all the Steam achievement hunters out there! I am sorry it took me so long to see this little problem and resolve it.

If there are any more problems you might witness while playing Poggers, please let me know in the forums or in the comments below this update!

Sincerely,

ZaxtorGameS (Solo Indie Game Developer)