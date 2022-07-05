Finally, right?! Secret Summer is now completed. 40k words and 500-600 renders have been added for the final update. To be more specific, the CORAL, ZOE and IRENE endings.

If you already bought the game, you will receive the rest of these updates for free, so all you need to go do is go to play the game like normal and you should see the 'play button' say UPDATE.

All old saves should work, but since there is so much more new content and coding, please use the below fixes if you run into any bugs. And enjoy!

(BUG FIXES)