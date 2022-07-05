 Skip to content

Dying Light 2 update for 5 July 2022

Hotfix 1.4.2 is live!

Build 9061934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this hotfix, we wanted to address one of the essential issues players encountered during their adventures in The City - Fast Travel feature becoming unavailable under certain circumstances. This issue should be resolved after a series of tests and implementations we’ve performed.

Check the full list of improvements and fixes.

Game Updates

  • Most of the Fast Travel issues should be fixed. We are still working on improving the players’ experience while using this feature.
  • Crashes occurring in co-op while using stab follow-up skills are fixed.
  • Improved game stability and reduced the number of random crashes.
  • We are making Tyrant Volatiles stronger. A little. Sorry.
  • Special Infected received better resistance to some types of damage.
  • Special Infected with an orange marker should drop Mutation Samples.
  • Outfits from Chapter 1 will transfer to NG+; there will be no need to redeem them again.
  • Fixed a soft lock related to dying during the challenge.
  • Fixed an issue related to reconnecting to the game on PlayStation after leaving the session (manually or automatically) a couple of times.
  • Achievements "Find Anything Interesting?" and "Street Art Aficionado" can now be obtained properly.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/534380/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human/

