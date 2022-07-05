Hotfix 1.4.2 is live!

In this hotfix, we wanted to address one of the essential issues players encountered during their adventures in The City - Fast Travel feature becoming unavailable under certain circumstances. This issue should be resolved after a series of tests and implementations we’ve performed.

Check the full list of improvements and fixes.

Game Updates



Most of the Fast Travel issues should be fixed. We are still working on improving the players’ experience while using this feature.

Crashes occurring in co-op while using stab follow-up skills are fixed.

Improved game stability and reduced the number of random crashes.

We are making Tyrant Volatiles stronger. A little. Sorry.

Special Infected received better resistance to some types of damage.

Special Infected with an orange marker should drop Mutation Samples.

Outfits from Chapter 1 will transfer to NG+; there will be no need to redeem them again.

Fixed a soft lock related to dying during the challenge.

Fixed an issue related to reconnecting to the game on PlayStation after leaving the session (manually or automatically) a couple of times.

Achievements "Find Anything Interesting?" and "Street Art Aficionado" can now be obtained properly.

