Patch - 1.1.10

Summer Sale Art



It would seem Winters cant even get a break when shes on vacation...

The New Early Game + Local Infected Populations are coming in parts this week.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979640/discussions/0/3192494671075106022/

Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Build Locations for Angel Island further improved to reduce the No Deploy/No build locations that were reported by our community

Minor fix for Charon rotors.

SMAW Rocket muzzle velocity increased to its real-life value of 220m/s.

Fix for floating trees.

Various Performance tweaks relating to the Spawning Logic

Fixed some duplicated cars/bad collision

Unit Construction reorder rate adjusted to remove jitter

Made regular infected gain massively more threat towards structures that they are close to (to reduce situations where infected 'run into walls without hitting them' due to aiming for someone on the other side)

Unit Card | Infection Status is now shown via a "red graphic" that will appears more visible as your unit is infected. To check their exact level go to the unit and inspect them in the world.

Adding helicopter Rotor Wash effects.

Minor change to Cerberus Recoil setup.

Added new jump attack safeties to Chelsey (and LT) 'jump attack' AI, for dealing with helicopter attacks (I.E if Chelsey/LT is on a helicopter when its about to land in the water she will jump off to Safety)

Fixed the Unit Card Groups to no longer go wider than 6 unit cards

Fixed the Unit Card Groups to no longer 'spread out incorrectly' if you click+drag a card to swap its position within its own group

Fixed the Unit Cards not properly playing their 'white glow' animation (from being directly clicked, swapping positions, or getting added to the group)

Moved the 'keybind tips' from above the minimap of the HUD to the lower right of the pause screen

Cleaned out several old widget pieces on the HUD that were unused/deprecated

Updated the mission description text to be a bit more up-to-date and helpful

Got rid of some non-user visible text that didn't need to be localized

Improved safeties to prevent 'duplicate Winter spawns' from occurring

Fixed some Spawn Nodes issues in the Military Barracks

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

New Versioning Number system

[expand type=showmore ]

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

[/expand]

Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3186869726433966739

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Trello and the old picture Roadmap system will be removed going into the future.

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1