Scheduled Server Maintenance: 07.05.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on July 05, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
7/5 22:00 - 7/6 03:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
[Update]
- Play as a team, Win as Team Mission Web Event.
- Rebound Arcade Challenge Event
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
