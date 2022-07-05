Scheduled Server Maintenance: 07.05.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9061612 · Last edited 5 July 2022 – 07:46:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on July 05, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

​7/5 22:00 - 7/6 03:00 PDT​​

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

Play as a team, Win as Team Mission Web Event.

Rebound Arcade Challenge Event

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding