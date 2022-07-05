 Skip to content

退休模拟器 update for 5 July 2022

Retirement Simulator V0.6.18 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9061579

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! This is DoubleThink Studio. Thank you for your support of the game.

We have just released a new update (V0.6.18) and made some further optimization of the game.

Game Optimization:

  1. Improved the stability of the game.
  2. Some characters might still be addressed as “male neighbor” or “female neighbor” in certain plots, but the protagonist has already made their acquaintance in other plots. These names have been adjusted to match the plot progression.

Thank you again for your support and we will see you in the next update.

