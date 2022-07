Share · View all patches · Build 9061545 · Last edited 5 July 2022 – 07:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Most noticeable change is restructuring of world-map / levels.

Tutorial is shortened to several dialogue lines (most people ignore tutorials anyway).

HUD usability was improved.

Added ability to tweak HUD opacity and reticle size, via pause-menu.

There was also number of tweaks in visuals — enemies, environment and shot FXs.