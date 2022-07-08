 Skip to content

OZ Chord Player update for 8 July 2022

Update ver02.02.01

Last edited by Wendy

You can now change the screen size.
You can change the screen size of OZ Chord Player by changing the screen resolution.

To change the screen resolution, select [Edit] from the menu and then select [Screen Resolution].

  • The minimum resolution that can be set is 848 * 600.
  • There is no limit to the maximum resolution that can be set.
  • The maximum resolution that can be set is limited so that it does not exceed the resolution of the monitor you are using.
  • The default screen resolution is 1130 * 800.
  • If the resolution is smaller than the default setting, the image will be slightly degraded.

Note:
If you want to use an earlier version, open the game properties on Steam, select BETAS, and select the previous version.
(You do not need to enter the access code.)

