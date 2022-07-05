 Skip to content

Due Process update for 5 July 2022

Version 755: Various Hotfixes

Build 9061162

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Versions 754/755 have been various minor changes to client code in order to solve reported issues that warranted immediate patching to reduce the amount of problems experienced by clients after the release of the Push gamemode.

Major Changes:
  • Fixed issue that caused clients to get stuck in the loading screen or map screen when joining an ongoing match.
  • Fixed issue where the client could join an ongoing match but have very low FPS for up to 30 seconds.
  • Fixed issue where clients would join a match only to see the map empty or the map was repeatedly loading and unloading.
Minor Changes:
  • Adjustment of the "Beta" warning for Push as it was too low res/hard to read on higher resolutions.
  • Fix match panel showing incorrect number of rounds for the Push game mode.

