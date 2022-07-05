Version 755: Various Hotfixes

Versions 754/755 have been various minor changes to client code in order to solve reported issues that warranted immediate patching to reduce the amount of problems experienced by clients after the release of the Push gamemode.

Major Changes:

Fixed issue that caused clients to get stuck in the loading screen or map screen when joining an ongoing match.

Fixed issue where the client could join an ongoing match but have very low FPS for up to 30 seconds.

Fixed issue where clients would join a match only to see the map empty or the map was repeatedly loading and unloading.

Minor Changes: