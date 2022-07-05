Patch 0.1.1c

Hello!

Major changes:

Menu and all sub-menu has been reworked and re-skinned.

Default settings detection has been improved. ( optimized resolution settings, texture quality reduction based on available memory etc. )

Options are commented.

Loading screen optimization has been done and it is finalized, however the loading screen background will change as soon as I did the artwork.

New character selection screen

A new ascension level with new achievements

Achievements should sync with steam achievements as soon as they are unlocked.

Localization settings has been fixed and the translation has been restarted ( in progress - currently translating to Hungarian )

Balance changes - early game is a bit easier now, however the later encounters are more challenging. Also couple of cards has been changed. ( Sadly I do not have the data of exact changes due to localization bug which ruined my week and forgot to note down all changes )

Next steps :

I am working on the in-game hud, so hopefully the game will look better shortly, better talent tab, nicer artifact bars etc.

Finish localization

Add new story encounters.

Improve sound effects

Take care of yourself and have fun! If you have any issue as always I am available on Discord and/or on the discussion tab.