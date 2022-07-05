Patch 0.1.1c

Hello!
Major changes:
- Menu and all sub-menu has been reworked and re-skinned.
- Default settings detection has been improved. ( optimized resolution settings, texture quality reduction based on available memory etc. )
- Options are commented.
- Loading screen optimization has been done and it is finalized, however the loading screen background will change as soon as I did the artwork.
- New character selection screen
- A new ascension level with new achievements
- Achievements should sync with steam achievements as soon as they are unlocked.
- Localization settings has been fixed and the translation has been restarted ( in progress - currently translating to Hungarian )
- Balance changes - early game is a bit easier now, however the later encounters are more challenging. Also couple of cards has been changed. ( Sadly I do not have the data of exact changes due to localization bug which ruined my week and forgot to note down all changes )
Next steps :
- I am working on the in-game hud, so hopefully the game will look better shortly, better talent tab, nicer artifact bars etc.
- Finish localization
- Add new story encounters.
- Improve sound effects
Take care of yourself and have fun! If you have any issue as always I am available on Discord and/or on the discussion tab.
Changed files in this update