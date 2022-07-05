 Skip to content

Tower of the sage update for 5 July 2022

Patch 0.1.1c

Patch 0.1.1c · Build 9061106 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello!

Major changes:

  • Menu and all sub-menu has been reworked and re-skinned.
  • Default settings detection has been improved. ( optimized resolution settings, texture quality reduction based on available memory etc. )
  • Options are commented.
  • Loading screen optimization has been done and it is finalized, however the loading screen background will change as soon as I did the artwork.
  • New character selection screen
  • A new ascension level with new achievements
  • Achievements should sync with steam achievements as soon as they are unlocked.
  • Localization settings has been fixed and the translation has been restarted ( in progress - currently translating to Hungarian )
  • Balance changes - early game is a bit easier now, however the later encounters are more challenging. Also couple of cards has been changed. ( Sadly I do not have the data of exact changes due to localization bug which ruined my week and forgot to note down all changes )

Next steps :

  • I am working on the in-game hud, so hopefully the game will look better shortly, better talent tab, nicer artifact bars etc.
  • Finish localization
  • Add new story encounters.
  • Improve sound effects

Take care of yourself and have fun! If you have any issue as always I am available on Discord and/or on the discussion tab.

