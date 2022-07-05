 Skip to content

The Elf Maiden update for 5 July 2022

July 4th - Beta Branch - Optimization, Hub area adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 9061082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Happy 4th of July for you guys in the States, I hope your holiday was enjoyable. Along with a lot of bug fixing, I went ahead and spruced up the Hub Area a bit with some new foilage.

  • A whole new line of shrubbery have been added to the hub area to occupy the space. These new assets amount to around 1/4th-ish of the previous assets effectively cutting the load in more than half while providing more things to look at.
  • The minimap has been disable due to an optimization issue, will return soon
  • Optimized AI in a few areas to increase speed and reduce CPU load.

For those of you down south still enjoying your holidays, always remember to drink responsibly and don't drink and drive!

