July 4th - Beta Branch - Optimization, Hub area adjustments

Happy 4th of July for you guys in the States, I hope your holiday was enjoyable. Along with a lot of bug fixing, I went ahead and spruced up the Hub Area a bit with some new foilage.

A whole new line of shrubbery have been added to the hub area to occupy the space. These new assets amount to around 1/4th-ish of the previous assets effectively cutting the load in more than half while providing more things to look at.

The minimap has been disable due to an optimization issue, will return soon

Optimized AI in a few areas to increase speed and reduce CPU load.

For those of you down south still enjoying your holidays, always remember to drink responsibly and don't drink and drive!