Dragon Creek update for 5 July 2022

v1.4 Patch Notes

v1.4 Patch Notes

Build 9060997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When in the shrine, you can now select custom, which will give you complete control over what your new dragon will look like.

Added a river that runs long the bottom of the screen.

Added a discord button back to the main menu.

