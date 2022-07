Steam Ver1.0.3[2022.07.06 updated]

【Bug fixes】

・Added new expressions to Aila

・Added new conversations for some characters

・Adjusted walking speed for townspeople

・Adjusted item drop for beach areas

・Fixed bug causing wrong items to be gifted

・Fixed conditions for boss fight

・Added sign for all quest completion

・Minor changes made to a few event scenes

・A few adjustments made to UI design