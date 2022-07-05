Update 18 - Better scoring, calibration

This is Update 18

We weren't sure whether we wanted to update our scoring system before 1.0, but we started chatting on Discord with many of our players and went down a rabbit hole.

It's not a sexy or glamorous update, but it's one that we think will benefit everyone, whether competing at the highest level or just starting out. Our new system ditches the accuracy bonus (measured in ms and shown at the end of a level) for a simpler one with more grades of precision.

We were hoping to get this out before the Steam sale, so sorry to our new players for the leaderboard reset. This should be the absolute last reset before 1.0.

We also spent a couple of weeks greatly polishing the gamepad experience for Switch (and PC). It was feeling super nice, but there are still a few annoying things that break in specific situations, so we're going to roll that back and add it in a future update.

In other news, Steve has gone to Canada for about a month. Shath and Dave are going to work on the Monstercat DLC (updating the levels to suit the current design standards, and make some slick backgrounds), add the final 5 levels, and work on trailers etc.

**

FEATURES

**

Updated scoring thresholds (D, C, B, A, S etc.) to better reflect the actual performance of the player

Multiplier now increases faster, meaning missing some notes won't be disproportionately more penalising than others in certain situations

Added more grades of scoring (Perfect+ > Perfect > Superb > Great > Good > Okay > Miss) to differentiate top players in the absence of a ms accuracy ranking

Updated results screen stats

Added negative values

Added independent values for different input devices

You can now push against the edge a little without breaking the hold note

If you fall off, you can jump back on and only lose a little bit of score

If you release the tap (or beat hold) you can press again to continue the note

All very short hold notes have had their curves changed to be tighter

Shortened very tight releases (and beat holds) that require another tap (or beat) too quickly

A general polish pass on all H / Ex / XD charts for hold notes and beat holds

Editor: Pressing 4 on a hold note will now create a tailless hold note. Pressing 4 again will create the tail one tick away from the start note

Editor: When placing a duplicate start of a hold, spin, beat hold or scratch, the timeline will jump to the ending tail note.

**

POLISH

**

Added a much nicer looking accuracy bar

PFC star has a more noticeable set of animations (going from PFC to FC to miss)

PFC star now shows what level of perfect (PFC / FC etc.) you are currently achieving

‘Loop Section’ has been turned off by default in practice mode

Added an option to disable audio calibration warning popups (and a checkbox in audio options to re-enable them)

Match notes, tap notes and hold releases are now clearer when stacked on top of beats

Re-added the starry blue simple background

Updated achievement translations for Chinese (S), Russian and Korean

Fixed a Portuguese judgement text overlap issue

Re-rated Lovesick XD to 25

Re-rated The Kraken Ex to 20

Re-rated Dance With Silence XD to 27 and increased difficulty towards the end

**

BUGS

**

Fixed a bug where “grab wheel” didn’t work when using motion controls

Fixed a bug where increasing audio calibration value past 400ms would break audio

Fixed a bug where pasting notes in the level editor would create match note stacks

Fixed a bug where default HUD distance was displayed incorrectly in the options menu

Fixed a bug where practice mode gamepad hotkeys weren’t being displayed correctly

Fixed a bug in the customs menu where streak over 4 digits (1000+) overflowed incorrectly

See you next update.