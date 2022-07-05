 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 5 July 2022

July 6th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) July 6th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.
Maintenance will happen during the following times:

1. Karma Balance

[Ruler of Darkness]
Demon Rush

  • Changed the demon location to appear behind the player instead of in front
  • Increased the charge speed of the demon by 40%
  • Changed the demon to stop when it collides with the terrain

[Wild Spirit]
Charge Attack

  • Increased the time it takes to recognize the hitbox by 0.02 seconds

[Dancer of Prophecy]
Spinning Arts

  • Increased damage by approximately 15%

Gale Tempest Kick

  • Increased damage by approximately 20%

Soaring Kick

  • Increased damage by approximately 10%

Spinning Rush

  • Increased damage by approximately 10%

Butterfly Dance

  • Increased damage by approximately 10%

Wind Dance

  • Increased damage by approximately 20%
2. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where Dual Soul and Lightning Fang were knocked back farther than other Karmas when they were hit in the air
  • Fixed a bug where the caster’s expressions did not change when Dancer of Prophecy’s Idol Stage was used
  • Fixed a bug where players did not take damage from Garganta’s left side when the boss was using breath

