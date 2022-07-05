July 6th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9060689 · Last edited 5 July 2022 – 02:06:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) July 6th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:



1. Karma Balance

[Ruler of Darkness]

Demon Rush

Changed the demon location to appear behind the player instead of in front

Increased the charge speed of the demon by 40%

Changed the demon to stop when it collides with the terrain

[Wild Spirit]

Charge Attack

Increased the time it takes to recognize the hitbox by 0.02 seconds

[Dancer of Prophecy]

Spinning Arts

Increased damage by approximately 15%

Gale Tempest Kick

Increased damage by approximately 20%

Soaring Kick

Increased damage by approximately 10%

Spinning Rush

Increased damage by approximately 10%

Butterfly Dance

Increased damage by approximately 10%

Wind Dance

Increased damage by approximately 20%

2. Bug Fixes