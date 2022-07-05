Summer patch (Quality of life, bug fixes & mini golf expansion)

Patch Notes:

--optimization pass to insurgents map (better performance for lower ended systems)

--added sequences and AI behavior to insurgents map (Still under development)

--additional work to questing system (in prep for additional logic to apoc and insurgents)

--fixed bug with insurgents map highlighting on tablet

--Expanded game framework to support wind direction for added features in the future

--started work on mini golf expansion to lobby (still alot of collision and physics work needed)

--added new portal mechanics, graphics and behavior.

--added adjacent platform to glass bridge and started working on gamemode, timer and mechanics code

--Updated "The Deep" to use new quest/dialog system instead of the wall of text instructions.

--reworked audio manager for Linear Level progression "currently the way level audio and death are handled, fade etc"

Join Our Discord!

Thanks,

~WildOx Studios~