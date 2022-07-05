 Skip to content

Drop In - VR F2P update for 5 July 2022

Summer patch (Quality of life, bug fixes & mini golf expansion)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:
--optimization pass to insurgents map (better performance for lower ended systems)
--added sequences and AI behavior to insurgents map (Still under development)
--additional work to questing system (in prep for additional logic to apoc and insurgents)
--fixed bug with insurgents map highlighting on tablet
--Expanded game framework to support wind direction for added features in the future
--started work on mini golf expansion to lobby (still alot of collision and physics work needed)
--added new portal mechanics, graphics and behavior.
--added adjacent platform to glass bridge and started working on gamemode, timer and mechanics code
--Updated "The Deep" to use new quest/dialog system instead of the wall of text instructions.
--reworked audio manager for Linear Level progression "currently the way level audio and death are handled, fade etc"

Thanks,
~WildOx Studios~

