Share · View all patches · Build 9060274 · Last edited 5 July 2022 – 00:06:07 UTC by Wendy

ːws_peaceː Fixed merch not selling on Trippy Mode.

ːws_peaceː Fixed Danky Doodle sales price, again on Trippy Mode.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the invisible balloons.

ːws_peaceː Fixed bongs getting stuck in the sky after shooting down UFOs.

ːws_peaceː Reduced the probability of customers asking for Danky Doodle.

ːws_peaceː Marking Danky Doodle as "Not For Sale" should now work as intended and not tank other strain prices to 0.