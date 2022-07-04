Patch 0.15 Live

This patch introduces the much requested Quicksave/Quickload system, along with cleaning up a lot of progression related bugs. Enemy flinching is now added, allowing for more combat strategies!

Note of caution: This patch will scrap current checkpoint progress, forcing you to play from the beginning of the level.

Persistent progression like levels completed, weapons/augments collected etc will remain intact.

New Features

Quicksave/Quickload system added

Completely refactored save and trigger systems to make it far more reliable

Checkpoints are far more frequent

AI flinching added, heavier enemies will flinch if they sustain a large amount of damage really fast. Uzi's are really effective at this

Bug Fixes

You can continue progress on Syn if you haven't finished the first level

Fixed bug where one cassette will always unlock on end of level

Fixed juttering effect when entering/exiting car, feels a lot more polished now

Fixed Teratek crate key icon not showing up in inventory

Exiting the car in water will no longer get you stuck in a permanent swimming state

You can no longer jump on a Techno-Junkie head and have it miss its melee attack

Fixed enemy kill counts in the stats screen

Fixed shop item preview saying 'You can't afford this' even if you have enough money

Enemies now consistently respawn after reloading a checkpoint (sometimes they wouldn't, breaking triggers and a bunch of other stuff)

You can no longer die/finish a level with with shop UI open

UI prompt now appears when collecting collectables inside a car

Can no longer climb out of train-crash section

When dying right after finishing off Artifact-Zero, he no longer respawns in the middle of a cutscene

Visual & Audio Tweaks