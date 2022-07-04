Patch 0.15 Live

This patch introduces the much requested Quicksave/Quickload system, along with cleaning up a lot of progression related bugs. Enemy flinching is now added, allowing for more combat strategies!
Note of caution: This patch will scrap current checkpoint progress, forcing you to play from the beginning of the level.
Persistent progression like levels completed, weapons/augments collected etc will remain intact.
New Features
- Quicksave/Quickload system added
- Completely refactored save and trigger systems to make it far more reliable
- Checkpoints are far more frequent
- AI flinching added, heavier enemies will flinch if they sustain a large amount of damage really fast. Uzi's are really effective at this
Bug Fixes
- You can continue progress on Syn if you haven't finished the first level
- Fixed bug where one cassette will always unlock on end of level
- Fixed juttering effect when entering/exiting car, feels a lot more polished now
- Fixed Teratek crate key icon not showing up in inventory
- Exiting the car in water will no longer get you stuck in a permanent swimming state
- You can no longer jump on a Techno-Junkie head and have it miss its melee attack
- Fixed enemy kill counts in the stats screen
- Fixed shop item preview saying 'You can't afford this' even if you have enough money
- Enemies now consistently respawn after reloading a checkpoint (sometimes they wouldn't, breaking triggers and a bunch of other stuff)
- You can no longer die/finish a level with with shop UI open
- UI prompt now appears when collecting collectables inside a car
- Can no longer climb out of train-crash section
- When dying right after finishing off Artifact-Zero, he no longer respawns in the middle of a cutscene
Visual & Audio Tweaks
- Fixed spelling mistake on Further Grace augment
- Fixed animation export issues on weapon hud models
- New forcefield shader
- Low health breathing sound volume reduced
- Correct name set to Twincendiary in shop
- Slightly reduced fog amount on Ascension
- Added message prompt warning players of scrapping Checkpoint data
