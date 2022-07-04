 Skip to content

Turbo Overkill update for 4 July 2022

Patch 0.15 Live

Build 9060144

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch introduces the much requested Quicksave/Quickload system, along with cleaning up a lot of progression related bugs. Enemy flinching is now added, allowing for more combat strategies!

Note of caution: This patch will scrap current checkpoint progress, forcing you to play from the beginning of the level.
Persistent progression like levels completed, weapons/augments collected etc will remain intact.

New Features

  • Quicksave/Quickload system added
  • Completely refactored save and trigger systems to make it far more reliable
  • Checkpoints are far more frequent
  • AI flinching added, heavier enemies will flinch if they sustain a large amount of damage really fast. Uzi's are really effective at this

Bug Fixes

  • You can continue progress on Syn if you haven't finished the first level
  • Fixed bug where one cassette will always unlock on end of level
  • Fixed juttering effect when entering/exiting car, feels a lot more polished now
  • Fixed Teratek crate key icon not showing up in inventory
  • Exiting the car in water will no longer get you stuck in a permanent swimming state
  • You can no longer jump on a Techno-Junkie head and have it miss its melee attack
  • Fixed enemy kill counts in the stats screen
  • Fixed shop item preview saying 'You can't afford this' even if you have enough money
  • Enemies now consistently respawn after reloading a checkpoint (sometimes they wouldn't, breaking triggers and a bunch of other stuff)
  • You can no longer die/finish a level with with shop UI open
  • UI prompt now appears when collecting collectables inside a car
  • Can no longer climb out of train-crash section
  • When dying right after finishing off Artifact-Zero, he no longer respawns in the middle of a cutscene

Visual & Audio Tweaks

  • Fixed spelling mistake on Further Grace augment
  • Fixed animation export issues on weapon hud models
  • New forcefield shader
  • Low health breathing sound volume reduced
  • Correct name set to Twincendiary in shop
  • Slightly reduced fog amount on Ascension
  • Added message prompt warning players of scrapping Checkpoint data
