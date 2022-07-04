 Skip to content

Wrought Flesh update for 4 July 2022

Wrought Flesh: The Purple Sands of Cumulun - Major Update Release

The new content update is finally here!

Featuring:
Completely reworked oasis area
Tons of new quests
New guns
New music tracks
A new monster called the Choir
Reworked ai and enemies
Bioguns now deal elemental damage based on organs equipped
Lots of new achievements
All writing reworked by an actual writer

What's next:
I'll be taking a break from Wrought Flesh to work on my next game, a small horror game I'm hoping to have done by halloween. While I do that I'm planning to hire someone to improve performance in Wrought Flesh.
Later in fall I'll be finishing up another Wrought Flesh content update being done in collaboration with Breogan Hackett and Val Loughcrewe. It will be a new area set in the tundra that will replace the existing tundra section and have new quests and enemies.

